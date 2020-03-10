NY / NJ Port Authority Chief Positive Tests

Rick Cotton, the executive director of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, has hired the deadly coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday afternoon.

“It has been at the airports, obviously,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “He will be working from home and the senior team working with Rick will be tested now. So many of them can be quarantined.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the cotton has no symptoms and works from home.

“Mr. The cotton is currently asymptomatic and self-tests at home with a full program, “said the interstate agency. “Any staff member who has had close contact with her for the past few days also works from home, as they follow the guidelines and protocols established by the New York State Department of Health.”

The number of coronavirus cases in New York rose sharply from 105 to 142 Monday. Most of the cases are in the Westchester Country, a rich enclave outside New York City. New Jersey has six cases confirmed.

Cuomo announced a state of emergency on Saturday, which allowed it to “buy fast and buy fast” to combat the disease that originated in Wuhan, China.

“Westchester is an obvious problem,” the governor said. “We talk about clusters; Clusters tend to infect more and more people. “

“We are (are) hyper cautious,” he added.

Coronavirus has infected more than 108,000 worldwide and killed more than 3800.