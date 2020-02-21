[NY Post Promises Discussion Moderator Chuck Todd Was Amy Klobuchar’s Landlord]

In accordance to an ambiguously-sourced report in The New York Submit, NBC News political director and discussion moderator Chuck Todd was as soon as Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s landlord.

The Post’s Web site 6 column states that in accordance to “sources,” Todd as soon as rented Senator Klobuchar a residence in Arlington, Virginia:

Klobuchar and her partner, attorney John Bessler, rented a three-bed room house owned by Todd in Arlington, Virginia, resources mentioned. The Minnesota Democrat and Bessler seemingly started leasing the home in 2008. A source insisted to Webpage 6 that Klobuchar and Bessler are not now dwelling at the house any more — but it is unclear when they moved out. A 2008 report by the Star Tribune on the place Minnesota reps are living said at the time that Klobuchar and Bessler moved into a 3-bedroom Arlington rental residence from a more compact condominium to accommodate spouse and children readers.

The short article goes on to ding Todd and MSNBC for failing to disclose the purported romantic relationship, and notes that Todd did not question Klobuchar any landlord-tenant-connected queries.

Former New York Town Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Impartial Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders did have an exchange about their respective residences, throughout which Sanders listed the two households and one “summer camp” that he owns — but there is no proof any of them were ever owned by Chuck Todd.

Mediaite has not yet gained a reaction to a ask for for remark from MSNBC.