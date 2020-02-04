NY Post: The days of NFL insider Josina Anderson at ESPN can be counted

Reporter Josina Anderson comes to the annual ESPN The Party at Fort Mason Center in 2016. (Miikka Skaffari / Getty)

Josina Anderson’s days at ESPN, which were named the company’s first female national NFL insider in August 2015, could come to an end.

Anderson, who can be seen in shows like NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown and SportsCenter, is only under contract until summer. If your contract expires, The Worldwide Leader, The New York Post, may not be able to renew it.

“Although nothing has yet been done, it would not be surprising if both sides agreed that Anderson should start a new job,” the Post said.

Typically, as was the case with Stephen A. Smith, ESPN will lock in its top talent before its contracts expire. In Anderson’s case, it is not a good sign of the future of the network that her contract has months and no new agreement has been reached.

If Anderson leaves ESPN, she should be able to connect to another network or outlet because her NFL connections are legitimate. Anderson was able to record an exclusive interview with Antonio Brown that aired over the Super Bowl weekend, a good opportunity for the 41-year-old reporter.

Anderson is from Washington D.C. and was the co-host / reporter / producer for FOX 31 in Denver this weekend before joining ESPN.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at the New York Post