[NY Write-up Claims Debate Moderator Chuck Todd Was Amy Klobuchar’s Landlord]

According to an ambiguously-sourced report in The New York Publish, NBC Information political director and discussion moderator Chuck Todd was after Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential applicant Amy Klobuchar’s landlord.

The Post’s Website page 6 column suggests that according to “sources,” Todd the moment rented Senator Klobuchar a dwelling in Arlington, Virginia:

Klobuchar and her spouse, attorney John Bessler, rented a three-bed room house owned by Todd in Arlington, Virginia, resources claimed. The Minnesota Democrat and Bessler seemingly began leasing the home in 2008. A source insisted to Web site Six that Klobuchar and Bessler are not currently dwelling at the home any longer — but it’s unclear when they moved out. A 2008 report by the Star Tribune on wherever Minnesota reps are living mentioned at the time that Klobuchar and Bessler moved into a 3-bedroom Arlington rental dwelling from a smaller condominium to accommodate spouse and children guests.

The write-up goes on to ding Todd and MSNBC for failing to disclose the purported romance, and notes that Todd did not check with Klobuchar any landlord-tenant-similar issues.

Previous New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders did have an trade more than their respective residences, during which Sanders detailed the two residences and single “summer camp” that he owns — but there is no proof any of them have been ever owned by Chuck Todd.

Mediaite has not still been given a reaction to a request for comment from MSNBC.