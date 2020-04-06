NYC Braces for Possible Mass Burials in the Park for ‘Temporary Interment’

Breaking News

The death toll from the New York City coronavirus is too much for hospitals, morgues and cemeteries to care for … so the city is preparing for a startling solution – using a temporary park to be buried.

Mark D. Levine – Chair of the NYC Council’s health committee – said he would soon have to start “temporary interference” … in which he said trenches would be clogged for 10 carpets in a line.

Levine said … “It will be done in a respectful, efficient – and temporary – way. But he made it clear that this is a contingency plan, but if the death rate does not drop soon … it is needed.

He admits the need for this tomb of makeshift originated from the fact that the town’s morgue – along with hospital morgues and additional cool trailers used during the pandemic – was all or nearly full. ..and burial mounds and cemeteries were also overflowing.

Levine says the purpose here is to avoid what has become of Italy … “where the military is forced to collect bodies from churches and even streets.”

He admits the amount of deaths that occur in people’s homes – in addition to more hospital deaths – is almost 10 times the normal number per day … which he suggests means the total death toll. related to COVID-19 was higher than the reported figure.

All in all, it’s worth it another major crisis, and Levine’s request for more staff at the mortuary event to help. In summary he says … “There is nothing more important to this crisis than saving the living. But we have to face the daunting fact that we also need many resources to manage our own. dead. “