NYC Council prohibits cashless grocery and retail stores

The New York City Council passed a ban on cashless foods and retail stores on Thursday (January 23). The ban was allegedly led by Council member Ritchie Torres.

After the decision, Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Association (RWDSU), praised the abolition of cashless businesses. The requirement to only charge customers with credit or direct debit is “discriminatory” and serves as a disadvantage for low-income customers, colored people, undocumented immigrants and the elderly.

Applebaum added that in New York, color communities have access to a bank more than twice as often and less than a national branch have a bank branch. He praised Torres and the other council members and said the bill would ensure that everyone could shop or eat anywhere in the city.

Cashless shopping has slowly developed worldwide. In Africa, an increasing number of the population holds smartphones and pays electronically. Eran Feinstein, CEO of the DPO Group, told PYMNTS that there are many customers who have barely touched a shilling in the past year. Against this background, it is only a matter of connecting different digital paths so that mobile money can move more easily.

In Singapore, FinTech Rapyd announced a new platform that both consumers and businesses can use to make cashless payments. The program enables them to process bank transfers, make electronic payments and use eWallets with apps to pay for services.

But cashless was not a win everywhere. In the UK, the supermarket Tesco recently criticized the abolition of cash payments as part of its “Scan As You Shop” program. The chain said that people can still pay in cash at their self-service checkouts and at the main tills, but some customers have protested the decision on social media because they believe this will make shopping more difficult.

