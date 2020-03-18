NYC Man Yells, “Going Home” to Outsiders During Coronavirus

According to a video, a New York City man was shouting from the balcony on Sunday, telling them to “go home,” according to the number of trending coronavirus cases in the city.

The video showed the man singing, telling people to “flatten the bend,” while a second video showed another man from New York City explaining why those walking on the streets should be self-isolated.

“Flatten the curve, go home,” said the first man.

The second unidentified man could be heard in a different video saying that people could carry the coronavirus and not even know it, and thus they would have to self-medicate to stop the spread of the disease.

“We know that people who do not have symptoms can still spread the disease,” the man said. “So even if you feel perfectly healthy and have no symptoms, you can spread the disease right now.”

“You can get people sick just by being away,” he added.

Officials use the term “curve flattening” to mean slowing or decreasing the spread of the virus. By slowing the rate of infection, the global pandemic is spreading over time, as opposed to the rapid expansion of our system, which can place a strain on our medical facilities, according to Our World in Data.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been more than 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, with more than 8,800 deaths.

In New York alone, there are more than 2,400 cases with 16 confirmed deaths.