NYC Mayor de Blasio calls for national recruitment program for doctors

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

New York City mayor Bill de Brasio said on Friday that doctors and nurses would address the surge of coronavirus cases in New York and elsewhere, where virus cases are expected to strain existing healthcare systems. Called for a national recruitment program.

“Next week New York City will be very tough. Next week in New York City, Detroit, New Orleans, and many other places,” DeBrasio said at Morning Joe at MSNBC. “And unless the army is fully mobilized and we create something like never before, it will always be the kind of national healthcare that we have, if not had, always been transferred to the country’s most urgent needs. I’m going to see a hospital that simply can’t handle so many people who could be saved with the enlistment of workers. “

De Blasio told CNN that the country should build a wartime foothold to combat the coronavirus threat. “We are fighting war against invisible enemies that are killing more and more Americans,” he said.

The new virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, in most people. For some people, especially the elderly and those with chronic health problems, it can cause more serious illness and be fatal.

Public health officials have stated that more than 1,500 people in New York City have died from COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus. Nearly 50,000 confirmed cases and more than 10,000 hospitalizations.

_____

FUNERAL HOMES SEE STRAIN

Funeral homes in New York and around the world are in danger due to the surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Funeral officials are being squeezed on one side by a flooded hospital trying to lower their body, and the other is squeezed by the fact that cemeteries and crematoriums are reserved for at least a week.

Pat Marmo’s Brooklyn funeral home is equipped to handle 40-60 cases at a time. On Thursday morning I was taking care of 185. “This is an emergency,” he said. “We need help.”

_____

Planned temporary hospital

Tennis courts, college dormitories and a cruise ship terminal are one of New York City’s facilities and will be converted to temporary hospitals in the coming weeks as the coronavirus crisis deepens. But authorities are worried that large-scale efforts in the US epicenter of the pandemic would be sufficient.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that the expected peak is still 7 to 30 days ahead.

When the peak arrived, New York needed 140,000 hospital beds, officials say, and a very large number of serious patients had New York City at 20,000 compared to 53,000 before the virus reached the United States. Those who are preparing to turn all hospital beds into intensive care are going to add 65,000 temporary beds for other patients.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

-Millions will be unable to pay their bills this month. What financial experts advise

— “Never be fast enough”: 5 questions for ventilator manufacturers

— Everything you need to know about furlough — and what they mean to workers

—SBA Small Business Loans: 8 Things You Need to Know About the Paycheck Protection Program

-The stock market was the worst quarter since 1987-and the worst first quarter ever

-How to find a job during a coronavirus pandemic

—PODCAST: Two Healthcare CEOs on Coronavirus Testing and Why Vaccines Are the Ammunition Needed to Fight COVID-19

-Video: World leaders and health professionals on how to stop the spread of COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Coronavirus