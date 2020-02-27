[nyc-mayor-throwdown:-de-blasio-hits-at-bloomberg’s-‘wealth-backed,-self-centered-delusion’]

It is mayor vs. mayor.

New York Town Mayor Monthly bill de Blasio set his predecessor, 2020 prospect Michael Bloomberg, on blast Thursday early morning after the billionaire explained all through a CNN city corridor that “hopefully” de Blasio had “learned from my mistake” with regards to Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policy. De Blasio repealed the plan, which was (by Bloomberg’s have admission) developed to goal black and Hispanic New Yorkers, right after he was elected in 2013.

“Everyone, this is the stage of prosperity-backed, self-centered delusion we acquired made use of to,” de Blasio tweeted. “His successor + thousands of some others instructed him he was wrong FOR Several years Although HE WAS MAYOR.”

In a follow-up tweet, the recent mayor said that there was “a specific narcissism to billionaires” like Bloomberg, who is self-funding his presidential marketing campaign.

“Here’s what truly transpired, @MikeBloomberg: I known as for an stop to your broken procedures, bought elected + transformed them,” he wrote. “None of us necessary to ‘learn’ what we now realized. The individuals had told us.”

Stu Loeser, a spokesperson for the Bloomberg marketing campaign, fired back again several hrs later by noting that de Blasio had posted the tweets at four AM.

“So possibly @cnn replayed @MikeBloomberg’s town corridor overnight or a thin-skinned New Yorker who routinely attempts to delegitimize any media that covers him critically is viewing @TiVo in his (our) executive mansion,” Loeser tweeted.

De Blasio endorsed 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in mid-February just after ending his own presidential campaign. Considering that then, the mayor has been punching at the Vermont senator’s rivals.

“Hey @PeteButtigieg, check out to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked,” de Blasio tweeted right after the former South Bend, Indiana mayor came in third in the Nevada caucus final weekend.

“You know how we form a winning coalition to defeat Trump? With a legitimate multi-racial coalition of performing Americans: anything @BernieSanders has proven he can do + you haven’t,” he additional.