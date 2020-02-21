CULVER Metropolis, Calif. — Artist David Weeks NYC has unveiled his most current do the job, which is motivated by his strongest influence, Kanye West, solely at Sneakertopia in Culver Metropolis.

The five foot sculpture of West’s head expresses many emotions an artist goes by means of. The piece will be on screen at the Sneakertopia pop up at Howard Hughes LA till March one, and then it will travel across the place for viewing.

“The front is the centerpiece, it is like actually stern seeking, go to the suitable and he’s a minimal upset, and you get the back again and he is definitely delighted and then you get to the appropriate and he is genuinely holy,” Weeks NYC explained. “A whole lot of persons never think in God until eventually he does one thing for you, so he is donning a crown of thorns.”

The N.S.E. West statue is a breathtaking operate of artwork that is available for order by West, and West only, for $50,000. Despite the fact that West was not on hand for the unveiling, Months NYC and his staff are self-assured that he will purchase the statue after it excursions the place.

Fans and supporters of both artists can buy a mini duplicate of the statue at Sneakertopia in the David Months NYC merch location at the pop up. Lucky supporters may even see David Weeks NYC on their upcoming check out, as he has been popping up on random days to do signings and get photographs with admirers and the statue.

Enthusiasts local to the region can go to Sneakertopia before March one to see this bigger-than-lifetime statue in the flesh.