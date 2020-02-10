NYFW designers predict a luxurious fall full of feminine, wild looks

NEW YORK – Even with a handful of renowned designers leaving New York Fashion Week, there has been a lot of energy and enthusiasm on catwalks and catwalks this week – even though catwalks and catwalks sometimes said they were outside the usual Fashion Week atmosphere, all about the city in restaurants, shops and even museums.

The Longchamp collection was modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Richard Drew)

Adam Lippes, for example, chose to show in the restaurant Veronika. Inspired by a Moroccan garden, he sent out film-like floral dresses, long hooded jackets, floral patterns that grew from the sides of streamlined ankles to the ankles, and lots of boxy jackets with sharp shoulders to throw over them.

The Christian Siriano collection was modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday 6 February 2020 in New York. (AP Photo / John Minchillo)

Vince’s creations were just as chic as ever – designer Caroline Belhumeur brought out femininity with satin blouses with turtlenecks, lace evening jackets and satin sarong gowns. Exactly the kind of things that you can wear almost everywhere, all fall long. And she threw in a selection of leather wrap skirts, oversized jackets, culottes and nubby sweaters for a good measure.

The Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sunday, February 9, 2020. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

Tory Burch decided to show at Sotheby’s, with highlights such as her puffy-shoulder floral print suits (reminiscent of Laura Ashley around 1985 prints) combined with lace-up boots to the knee. The mesh and transparent lace dresses over slip dresses were also a hit, just like the ruffled and ruffled maxi skirts and matching blousons. And a striking graphic black trench with wide, dramatic white lapel collars drew audible sighs.

The Badgley Mischka collection is modeled at Spring Studios during NYFW fall / winter 2020 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

Ulla Johnson launched a new optical collection on her catwalk and built in more of her jewelry collection, made in collaboration with women’s collectives in Kenya. She added all kinds of textures to the clothing – from woven tribal prints to silk and satin, plus lots of leather, lots of ruffles and a beautiful cream-colored mid-calf dress interrupted by braided straps that hovered like a dream on the runway.

A model walks the runway at the NYFW fall / winter 2020 – Tom Ford fashion show at Milk Studios, Los Angeles on Friday, February 7, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

On Friday, Rihanna took center stage on Fifth Avenue Bergdorf Goodman to drop her latest episode of Fenty – a campaign built to celebrate freedom in many forms. The loose, non-limiting, functional pieces are easy to wear and are very flexible and adaptable by the wearer. Think of mini dresses and knee length dresses with a hood, cool jackets with large pockets and oversized quilted jackets.

A model walks the runway at the NYFW fall / winter 2020 – Tom Ford fashion show at Milk Studios, Los Angeles on Friday, February 7, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

And Brandon Maxwell, who held his show at the American Museum of Natural History (yes, with the famous exhibits in the background), came swinging with luxurious daywear in materials such as suede, cashmere, velvet and alpaca. And most stayed with simple silhouettes that doubled in the evening: tight-fitting trousers and bustiers; turtleneck dresses relax to the floor; and shimmering metal, slouchy pants.

The Brandon Maxwell collection is modeled at the American Museum of Natural History during NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

Jason Wu has meanwhile hit his bohemian pass. The seventies were woven by most of its appearance, from flowing blouses and feminine suits to downy coats and jackets that made you want to jump straight to put on one.