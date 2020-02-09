NYPD Bronx officer shot dead in “assassination attempt”, says commissioner

LONGWOOD, Bronx – An NYPD officer was shot dead while seated in a marked police van, sources said.

The officer was shot in the neck and chin on east 163rd and Barretto Street in Longwood just before 8:30 pm Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the shooting “an assassination attempt”.

Sources say the suspect approached, started asking for instructions, and then opened fire on the officer. The officer in the driver’s seat yelled once when he saw the gun and started the van, but was hit by a bullet.

The officer’s partner then drove him in the van to Lincoln Hospital. The officer is alert, aware and speaking, sources say. He should survive.

Sources say the suspect fled the scene. He is described as a 20-30 year old man dressed in black with a black hat and approximately 5’7 “tall.

The officer is a six-year veteran posted to the 41st constituency. His identity has not yet been released.

———-

* More Bronx News

* Send us a tip

* Download the abc7NY app for the latest news

* Follow us on YouTube

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.