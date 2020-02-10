NYPD lieutenant gunned down in ambush on released Bronx compound

LONGWOOD, Bronx – Suspect appeared in court Monday after 12 hours of cold weather over the weekend after police officers were ambushed and injured in two attacks, and the two officers have since been released on cheering charges. ‘a sea of ​​blue.

Robert Williams was captured after entering a Longwood Avenue police station in the Bronx and starting to shoot before 8 a.m. Sunday.

He is charged with 14 counts of attempted murder, as well as criminal possession of a weapon and resistance to arrest. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody by the judge.

RELATED: Who is the NYPD suspect who shoots Robert Williams?

Two security camera videos posted on social media captured the shooting inside the 41st arrondissement which injured the arm of Lt. Jose Gautreaux.

Other police responded, but did not hit the suspect.

One of the videos shows Williams shooting at police personnel before he runs out of bullets. He then lay down and slipped his pistol to the ground.

Gautreaux was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. Another officer was also treated for minor injuries.

“It is only by the grace of God and the heroic actions of those who were inside the building who took him into custody that we are not talking about police officers murdered in a New York Police Station, “said New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. a press conference on Sunday.

Gautreaux was released from the hospital to the applause of his colleagues on Monday afternoon.

“It’s been a great day,” said Shea. “From where we were for 24 hours, yesterday with (the officer) Paul (Stroffolino) then today Jose who leaves, springing up from the chair. It’s a very good day. We were very lucky. were very lucky, and we are all grateful. “

The first filming took place a few hours earlier, around 8:30 p.m. When officials said Williams opened fire on a NYPD pickup truck in the same section of the Bronx on Saturday.

Another surveillance video shows what appears to be the police van as it moves away from the gunfire. The video shows a man in black pointing a gun at the van and is seen with a pistol in his hand as he walks away from the scene.

Stroffolino was behind the wheel and was touched in the chin and neck, but avoided serious injuries.

He was released from the hospital on Sunday morning to the cheers of his colleagues.

Sources state that Williams was arrested on attempted murder in 2002 and released on parole in 2017. He is described as “a career criminal”.

In a 2002 case, he killed a person, hijacked a woman from his vehicle, had an accident with his vehicle, and then had a shootout with police, officials said. Police are currently reviewing their arrest history.

A woman is also being interviewed in the Sunday morning shooting, but Shea said she was not being treated as a suspect and it was believed that Williams had tricked her into driving him to the police station.

Shea said at a late evening press conference that the attack “should outrage all New Yorkers” and called the shooting “an assassination attempt”.

He also denounced criminal justice reform activists who have organized demonstrations against excessive police force in recent months, including a large demonstration in Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests helped create an anti-police environment.

“These things are not independent,” he said. “We recently saw people parading on the streets of New York. Words matter and words affect people’s behavior.”

Shea has not provided any evidence that the shooter this weekend was aware of, or influenced by, these protests.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who took office in part on a promise to reform overly aggressive police from minority communities, also suggested that, although the police have the right to protest, anti-police sentiment has become uncontrollable.

“Anyone who spits hatred towards our officers fosters and encourages this kind of atmosphere is not acceptable,” said de Blasio. “You can protest anything you believe in, but you can’t vilely attack those who are here to protect us. It creates that kind of dynamic.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo also released a statement regarding the two attacks.

“I am horrified by the two attacks on NYPD agents last night and this morning in the Bronx. Members of the New York law enforcement community have put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and they deserve our respect and appreciation. I have asked New York State Police to contact NYPD for any assistance they may need. We have a zero tolerance for them attacks of any kind on law enforcement, and the responsible person (s) will be held accountable to the greatest extent possible.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association also responded with a statement.

“It is a double miracle that we are not preparing for two funerals at the moment. These targeted attacks are exactly what we have warned over and over again. Hate and violence against the cops continues to grow Good luck and good words are not enough to keep the police or the public safe. Our elected officials must start listening to us and working with us – not against us – to repair the deteriorating environment on our streets. . “

Robert Gangi, executive director of the police reform advocacy group, rejected criticism of the protests, and said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and de Blasio to say that the behavior of the shooter “is the result of demonstrations and demonstrators who protest in a legitimate manner.”

From the shooter, Gangi said there was “no defense for a madman who opens fire on the police”.

The attacks recalled other unprovoked assaults on police officers seated in their patrol vehicles.

In 2017, an gunman killed Constable Miosotis Familia while seated in his patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were killed in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man upset by the recent police killings of unarmed black men. Shea said that the deaths of Ramos and Liu were “not something that creates anything but the worst memories”.

Some information from the Associated Press

