NYPD replaces handwritten activity log with iPhone app

For the past 100 years, police officers from the New York City Police Department have had to track and record everything from arrest to lunch in a handwritten notebook.

The handwritten activity logs, which are a staple of the NYPD, like handcuffs and night sticks, will be replaced later this month with digital versions that officials update via an app on their department-released iPhones.

As of February 17, more than 30,000 officers will enter their notes on their phones so the app can send them to a department database.

Proponents of the changeover within the NYPD claim that the changeover will prevent fake entries and examiners from having to sort undecipherable manuscripts, according to the New York Times.

With digital copies of patrol officers’ records, the department no longer has to worry about physical copies of the records being lost or destroyed. This is problematic when the handwritten records are needed as evidence in criminal, civil and departmental processes.

Searchable by date or keyword, the new database will be a source of valuable crime-fighting data, deputy head of the department’s information technology office, Anthony Tasso, told The Times.

“It gives us the skills we didn’t have before when memo books were in the officials’ lockers and we didn’t have access to a lot of information,” said Chief Tasso.

Opponents of the move fear that this will lead to an even more aggressive review of the whereabouts and actions of officials.

