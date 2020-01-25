NYPD son killed: father, fiancee arrested after death of 8-year-old boy Thomas Valva on Long Island

CENTER MORICHES, New York – An officer from the New York City Police Department and his fiancée have been charged with the death of his 8-year-old son, accused of mistreating the boy and leaving him in hot weather freezing in the garage.

Thomas Valva, a third-year student with autism, was found numb at his Long Island home last Friday and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

“Thomas Valva was subjected to freezing temperatures in the house’s unheated garage overnight when the outside temperature was 19 degrees,” said police commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Investigators arrested Michael Valva, 40, and his fiancee, Angela Pollina, 42, on Friday, and charged them with second degree murder.

Police said Michael Valva called 911 and his son fell in the aisle while waiting for the school bus and was unconscious. When the police arrived, Valva was doing CPR on Thomas in the basement.

“We determined that Thomas was never in the aisle that morning, and he suffered head and face injuries that were inconsistent with the father’s account,” said Hart.

Michael Valva then created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses, claiming that his son died in a tragic accident, with more than $ 14,000 donated. This page has since been removed.

Authorities now believe that the boy was left in the garage and said his body temperature was only 76 degrees when he arrived at the hospital. He was also injured in the face and head, officials said.

Police made the arrest after viewing the home security surveillance video, and prosecutors said that every room in the house had a tagged camera. They said that the camera in the garage was level with the floor and pointed to the floor with the label “the children’s room”.

They said the video from the previous two nights showed Thomas and his 10-year-old brother Anthony sleeping on the garage floor without pillows or blankets, shivering.

“Nobody did anything,” said the boy’s mother, Justyna Zuubko-Valva. “I tried, I fought so hard for, you know, for the justice of my children … It shouldn’t happen to the point that, you know, my son lost his life for someone to do Something.”

Authorities said the brothers were often deprived of food and exposed to dangerous conditions. They are still investigating whether a 6-year-old brother has also been ill-treated and they are also investigating whether the child protection services have been notified of ill-treatment.

The defense denied the accusations, calling them pure speculation and maintaining Valva’s innocence. He was placed in pre-trial detention without bail.

Pollina has three children, 11-year-old twins and a 6-year-old child, and police are investigating whether the alleged abuse extends to all children.

“We are going to look at every interaction this child has had with the system, and we are going to track and make sure we investigate every avenue,” said Hart. “I have been in constant contact with the Commissioner of the Ministry of Social Services, we are working closely to make sure that we investigate every avenue and every contact that this family has had with services.”

The five children are now in a safe place.

