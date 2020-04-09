NYS dairy farmers were hit by a COVID-19 problem

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 02:51 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 05:27 PM EDT

HOMER, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – COVID-19 crisis is crushing farmers across New York State. Some of them have been forced to keep their products, while the source of the income streams.

The 2,500 acres of Lake Watershed and Somereateles Lake are shown in one of New York State’s largest agricultural areas.

EZ Acres produces a lot of milk in your refrigerator. But right now, Michael McMahon, like many farmers, is struggling due to the high cost of supply chains, centered around COVID-19.

“When they shut down restaurants and colleges and food service, that was the focus of my business,” McMahon said. “The traditional consumer goods market is not suited for sustainable milk, and it’s still continuing to fall, so now we’re looking at prices we haven’t seen in 20 years and playing it here the body. “

These farmers have seen a surge in water prices, but their prices are still the same.

Buying music has caused many shoppers to stop buying milk in stores. The decision is damaging the dairy industry more than ever.

“Buyers enter the mall and these shelves are free. As a result, there is a huge amount of milk storage, and from coast to coast we find dairy that disgusts me, ”McMahon said.

In New York State, it is estimated that last week alone, some dairy farmers fetched more than 100,000 gallons of water. Anyway, a little help may be on the way.

Under the $ 2 billion Act, there is $ 9.5 billion in emergency relief funds for parts of the agricultural sector. Senator Chuck Schumer wants the dollars released immediately to help farmers in New York State.

Until that happens, McMahon said consumers can step in and help.

“People in the house are in business, talk to your store managers and tell them we will make it, you just have to get on the shelf,” McMahon said.

For more local information, follow Jennifer Sanders on Twitter @ JSandersNC9

More from NewsChannel 9: