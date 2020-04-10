NYS Labor Dept. launches a new online application – tomorrow

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 / 12:40 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 9, 2020 / 08:01 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lost New Yorkers, who have lost their jobs, will wait until tomorrow morning to take what is believed to be a new online program for unemployment benefits.

This website is supposed to be up by 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Thursday evening the state put in place a new plan to tackle the floods of unemployment claims claiming that the system was stopped.

But before and after 7 p.m. the media received a statement from Governor Communications Dani Lever:

“Earlier today, the Department of Labor announced that its nonprofit insurance application would be closed at 5:00 PM to allow for significant upgrades as part of their ‘screening process’. . ‘ Every evening, the series is closed from 7:00 PM. until 7:30 AM to allow DOL’s database to process applications. As we are now moving to a new system today, applications will be accepted by 7:30 pm tomorrow. When New Yorkers sign up to the Team of Tomorrow system, they will find new, better and more user-friendly features that allow them to get the most out of their profits. ”

The program was announced during Governor Andrew Cuomo’s day-to-day COVID-19 closing since Cuomo’s assistant Melissa DeRosa announced (see video above) a partnership with Google and other tech companies that the new system will be online. Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from many of you in the past three weeks about the website’s slowdown, as well as the phone line that works all the time, or eliminates callers in the middle of the application process.

The “Tech Surge” section looks at one of the biggest complaints of applicants – fill out an online application for unemployment only to be told to call and call a representative.

But applicants cannot get on the phone or if they approach someone and make a call.

This new system developed through partnerships with Google Cloud, Verizon, and Deloitte will allow most applications to be completed online.

For those who want to talk to a service provider who says, “In addition, the Labor Department will introduce a” call back “program, allowing their employees to make calls to New Yorkers who want to deliver additional information to support their material.The aid application is unemployed. Didthe implication is that New Yorkers who have already put various parts under the old system and are asked to make the call to complete an application they should not – instead, the DOL call center will immediately call these New Yorkers .

The elimination of businesses to slow COVID – 19 has driven millions across the country.

Hundreds of thousands across New York State have applied for unemployment benefits in the last few weeks, affecting the Department of Labor.

Cuomo’s Secretary of State, Melissa DeRosa, said 600,000 of the 810,000 had been properly organized. But that left more than 200,000 in limbo.

