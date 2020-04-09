NYSE President: Industries Are Gathering to Fight Coronavirus in a Way Not Seen Since World War II-And That Is Important

At this point, it is clear that winning the battle against COVID-19 in the United States requires a concerted national effort. While individuals, healthcare professionals, first responders, and government agencies are at the forefront of this battle, companies are playing a key role in helping to flatten the curve.

Initiatives by individual companies are receiving considerable attention. However, it is too easy to miss the size and breadth of the combined business.

The mobilization of companies in this pandemic, in a sense, is reminiscent of industries gathered during World War II, transforming production lines and assembling the necessary armament to fight common enemies. To combat today’s enemies, companies make vaccines, develop treatments, and manufacture protective equipment and ventilators. They are also working to support individuals, families, and communities in need, including millions unemployed because most of the economy has been virtually closed.

Healthcare companies’ efforts are probably most directly tied to their efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are competing to develop vaccines. For example, Johnson & Johnson recently announced a selection of “leading vaccine candidates” and will begin human clinical trials by September. We have also increased our production capacity to supply one billion final vaccines.

In other areas, Novartis has committed to donating nearly 130 million generic hydroxychloroquines and is currently in clinical trials as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Abbott Laboratories has received urgent FDA approval for a test it announced that it could produce a positive COVID-19 result in “only 5 minutes”.

Manufacturers also play a role in supporting healthcare professionals and individuals fighting the virus. General Motors and Ford have announced that they will begin producing ventilators as the number of patients with severe symptoms continues to grow. 3M has doubled the production of N95 ventilators worldwide to more than 1 billion annually since the outbreak of COVID-19 began. And Budweiser manufacturer AB Inbeb currently manufactures more than one million hand sanitizers and donates them to hospitals and frontline workers around the world.

The technology sector is also addressing this issue. The IBM Summit Supercomputer was used by researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to study 77 compounds that could block coronavirus transmission to host cells. Slack offers nonprofits three months of free paid plans to help them adapt to the new standard of remote collaboration. And Uber has announced that it will provide 10 million free vehicles and meals to frontline healthcare professionals, the elderly and the needy.

Many companies, as well as the CEO themselves, donate to relief efforts. For example, Wal-Mart works with the Wal-Mart Foundation to provide community support such as donations to food banks and school meal programs. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, has donated $ 1 billion in his Square stake in the fight against COVID-19.

There are many other examples of programs launched by companies to counter the effects of COVID-19 [too many to show here]. As happened during the past national crisis, these organizations are providing their skills, resources, and capital for the better. From brave healthcare workers and other first-line workers to those who practice social distance, all efforts come together to get us through this period and resurrect as we know And hope to return to a bright future.

Stacy Cunningham is President of the New York Stock Exchange.

More opinions about Fortune:

—Coronavirus Relief Fund Should Be Used for Corporate Relief, Not Worker Payments

—Farm workers are considered “essential” but remain unprotected

-These are the top pharmaceutical inventors and innovators

—Coronavirus is causing a catastrophic crisis in very debt-rich companies

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—Screening: CEO of Canada’s largest bank

Listen to the audio briefing “Fortune 500 Daily”

. [TagsToTranslate] coronavirus