NYT Ed Board Breaks Tradition, Approves Warren and Klobuchar

The editorial board of the New York Times has put all its weight behind Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), breaking with the traditional approval of a candidate to assert that the two women are the most effective standard bearers for their party wings.

Warren says board members praise her detailed political positions and describe her as a more unifying messenger of the progressive agenda than Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whom they compare to President Donald Trump in his division and his reluctance to compromise.

They also recognize the difficulty in Warren’s path to the nomination, but argue that his various pushes in the polls show that there is room for basic growth if it can broaden its message by blaming only the boogeyman of large companies.

For Klobuchar, editors point to her story of bipartisan efficiency in the Senate and her intense popularity in places where she has great fame (read: her home state, Minnesota, where she has repeatedly sailed for re-election ).

They admit that the reports of ill-treatment inflicted on its staff are worrying and advise them to refine their political message to put it on the same level as that of personalities accustomed to national spotlights.

They ignore the other candidates, including the first candidates, for various reasons: the mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, is too green, former vice president Joe Biden does not promise enough change, technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang is too inexperienced, billionaire Mike Bloomberg ignored the interview citing a lack of positions, Sanders is rigid and polarizing.

The editors conclude that the responsibility for choosing between approved candidates will lie with Democratic voters, who they say have “itched” to have moderate-progressive struggle since 2016.