NYT: Trump asked Bolton to join pressure campaign in Ukraine in early May

President Trump attempted to enlist then national security adviser John Bolton into the pressure campaign in Ukraine in early May, according to a manuscript from Bolton’s next book reported by the New York Times.

Trump is said to have ordered Bolton to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and have him meet with Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The president is said to have given the order in person at a meeting of the Oval Office where Bolton and Giuliani were present, as well as White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and the acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Trump’s defense in the impeachment scandal regarding his attempt to pressure Ukraine to help him in the 2020 elections is led by Cipollone.

Giuliani had originally planned to travel to Ukraine to meet Zelensky in early May. But after information revealed Giuliani’s plan, he canceled the trip.

Documents released by Giuliani’s henchman Lev Parnas show that Giuliani proposed a meeting with Zelensky, as well as with Victoria Toensing, a right-wing television personality who was hired over the summer as a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

Cipollone’s presence at the meeting comes after spending the past week pleading, and supervising a legal team, arguing that Bolton should not be called to testify in the Senate recall trial.

The revelation adds to a schedule that suggests Trump and his associates were forced to scramble to make the Trump administration’s demands known to Kiev in the aftermath of Zelensky’s victory in late April 2019.

This also happened when Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was ousted from her posting to Kiev. The New York Times reported that Giuliani mentioned another name at the meeting: George Kent, a senior State Department official who Giuliani said was related to George Soros.

Yovanovitch left Kiev on April 25 and was formally recalled on May 7.

After the meeting, two Bolton’s assistants reportedly entered his office and said that Trump had asked them to know more about Kent.

Trump denied the allegations in a statement.

POTUS statement: “I never asked John Bolton to host a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s biggest corruption fighters and by far the biggest mayor in NYC history, to meet President Zelensky. This meeting never took place ”https://t.co/f9SOgKs9VO

– Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2020