NZ Bachelorette Episode 4: Lily McManus Joins, Liam Brags and Glenn Calls for a Trio

SINEAD CORCORAN summarizes the action.

“Do you mind if I join the party?”

Well, shoot me with a feather, the second Bachelorette is Lily McManus!

Despite reports that Lily McManus is probably the Bachelorette and rumors regarding the show starring more than one Bachelorette, what an absolute shock no one suspected at all – especially after the impenetrable clue that her name started with “L”. It’s a twist to the absolute plot, I tell you.

How the hell this new format will work is beyond me, but apparently it’s going to be “double the fun”. Photo / provided

The Sk8r girl strutted outside the mansion in a leather outfit and according to old friend Glenn With Two Enns “life has gotten twice as good”.

That’s it, people – the show has now become The Bachelorettes NZ, a two-for-one deal if you will, like the iconic 1995 film by Mary-Kate and Ashley – It Takes Two.

(For those of you who still don’t know who this random shaka-brahing pancake is, she was one of the most popular contestants in season three of The Bachelor and came in second after being thrown into the finale After tasting in the spotlight, she then competed on Celebrity Treasure Island and The Bachelor Winter Games.)

For those of you who still have no idea what shaka-brahing is, like my editor, this is it:

Anyway, I’m getting lost. As McManus strolled our screens, the guys were naturally #shooketh, the always humble Liam declaring that he would surely be “the one who goes with them two”.

And because the audience at home was probably also worried about how this show will actually work now, Bachelorette 2.0 explained that “we don’t want to participate, half of the guys were cast for me, half were cast. for Lesina “.

So now we know why all these young guys were there at the start. Too bad for Lily that Lesina has already given Tyler a boost, apparently tolerable.

My face, trying to understand how the hell to navigate by writing these recaps now with two Bachelorettes. Photo / provided

They also revealed that the girls had developed a secret contact plan “weeks ago” that Lesina agreed to be the ultimate Wingwoman by not eliminating any competitor that Lily might like when she arrived at the mansion.

Uh, Tyler?

While all the #lads appear on the moon that they now have a double love affair, none of them expressed it as eloquently as Glenn, who seemed to have misunderstood the news quite ambitiously. configuration.

“I haven’t had two wives at the same time, this could be my chance.”

As a person who really struggles to carve a duo let alone a trio, I really aspire to have the confidence of an average man who assumes that two 10 would sleep with him.

And just in case this incredibly cheeky statement on national television was not enough, Glenn then attempted to demonstrate this group meeting.

“Are you two together? Are you looking for … someone?” asked the personal trainer.

“Um, we’re not looking for the SAME person,” said a surprised Lesina.

“Ohhh so one each? Not two for one?” he tried again, as the whole country withered collectively behind their sofa cushions.

Clinging absolutely to horrible flaws at this point, Glenn again tried to create a trio on national television.

“So you’re just two friends, ourr …?”

Unbelievable. Let’s move on, okay?

The MVP in this school trip photo is absolutely Tavita and her delicate ankles without socks. Photo / provided.

In brighter news, Silent Steve finally got a minute of viewing.

While so far he was just a man we only know by name and sparkling smile, Silent Steve was taken to chat with Bachelorette # 1.

During their tête-à-tête, Silent Steve revealed that he had quit his job to participate in reality TV, which for me was a devastating revelation since we are in four episodes and it was his very first scene . He could have stayed and earned another week’s wages.

The couple had a pretty chinwag and, although it has been presented as a mute so far, it was, I was pleasantly surprised to find, very charming and talkative. Unfortunately, he didn’t seem to shake Lesina’s socks. She later revealed that she wanted a more confident and outgoing #bae.

Poor Steve silent. Hopefully he can send his boss a grovelly email “JK lol” and get his job back if need be. (For the benefit of my publisher, this means Just Kidding.)

At the time of the new format of the rose ceremony, absolutely batshit, the two Bachelorettes took turns to choose who to give roses to. Yes, just like the selection of sports teams at school, but for potential life partners. Sure.

Welcome to the boys of grade 9 P.E., hope you are ready for a beep test. Photo / provided

Adult team captain Lesina, 32, chose Aaron, Steve, Liam, Jonathan, Darryl, Dom and Kurt, while team captain Tween Lily, 22, chose Jesse, Marc, Terrence, Quinn, George and Connor.

Bungee master Marcus didn’t get a rose and had to jump Jam from there (okay, not really, but in my dreams, he absolutely left the mansion through routine from Five’s Keep On Movin ‘).

How absolute this TV show will work now is to be guessed. I’m sure hell doesn’t know and I’m the one who has to write these summaries, so #prayforSinead and listen to tomorrow night as we try to navigate together in this Mary Kate and Ashley nightmare.

