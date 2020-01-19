NZ First company linked in government loan offer says it met Shane Jones

by RNZ

Forest company with close ties to New Zealand First says it made a presentation to Shane Jones about a project for which it was seeking a $ 15 million government loan for months before Jones said nothing he had heard of it for the first time.

When NZ Future Forest Products (NZFFP) requested money from the Provincial Growth Fund on April 8, 2019, the company was asked if the project had been “previously discussed” with the government.

The application form indicates that the NZFFP checked the “yes” box and indicated that it had made a “presentation to the Minister” of its forestry and wood processing plans “including the applicant’s descriptions”.

Jones, a first New Zealand MP who is Minister of Forests and minister responsible for the $ 3 billion provincial growth fund, has always claimed to have heard of the NZFFP candidacy on October 14 of last year.

The directors of NZFFP include Brian Henry, lawyer of the leader of the New Zealand party Winston Peters, bailiff of the party and one of the two administrators of the New Zealand First Foundation, and the partner of NZ First leader Winston Peters , Jan Trotman, who joined the company in August. 2019.

Jones declined to be interviewed during the latest revelation, but in a statement, the presentation never took place. “There was no presentation as described by the applicants,” he said.

The statement said Jones “had no ministerial meetings to discuss the request.”

After being asked if he had meetings with NZFFP officials in 2019, he replied “no”. He went on to say that he was “not involved in any PGF-related conversations with the Henrys under the guise of NZFFP”.

But in an interview with RNZ, David Henry, who is Brian Henry’s son and the director of the NZFFP who signed the application form, said that the presentation was a 15-minute meeting that he and Jones had had in Wellington.

“We had a discussion with Shane. I think it was a 15-minute conversation. Whether you wanted to call it a briefing or a presentation – it was a short general discussion about the supply chain in New Zealand wood and what we personally thought. “

Henry said he could not remember when the meeting was held, where it was located, who else was at the meeting or who organized the meeting. He also couldn’t remember if this was his first meeting with Jones or if he mentioned the company name NZFFP.

He remembers, however, that the request for the Provincial Growth Fund was not discussed. “It was not a discussion on NZFFP.”

On the PGF application form, Henry wrote that “following this presentation, the applicant was referred to Crown Forestry … to continue detailed discussions” on his strategies.

In the interview with RNZ, Henry stated that he did not remember if it was Jones who referred him to Crown Forestry. Jones denied having done this.

Jones wrote to the Prime Minister on October 14 – the day he said he heard about the candidacy for the first time – challenging himself from the decision-making process due to a conflict of interest.

The company said it had no conflict of interest in tendering public funds. NZFFP’s request for the $ 15 million loan shows that it checked the “no” box when asked if it or its key personnel had related, “real, potential or perceived conflicts of interest” with this project.

“We have submitted a request, we have answered all the questions from the officials, it is up to their own internal processes to determine this,” Henry told RNZ. “I am a businessman. It is up to politicians to respect their rules.”

The details of the request were denied to RNZ under the Official Information Act by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, but heavily redacted versions were quietly published on the website Provincial growth fund two days before Christmas.

The documents show that a government-appointed advisory group, called the Independent Advisory Committee, supported the NZFFP proposal and wanted the $ 15 million loan to be granted.

Panel chairman Rodger Finlay, who was appointed by Shane Jones, wrote to Jones on July 10 to tell him that “the IEP supports the overall goals” of the NZFFP project, which they say could generate jobs.

Finlay told Jones that IEP support for the $ 15 million loan came after an IAP meeting on June 19 during which they discussed the proposal.

The agenda for this June 19 meeting was also sent to Jones. In this document, PGF officials from the Provincial Development Unit (PDU) clearly explain New Zealand’s connections first.

“The PDU notes that Brian Henry is well known to Minister Jones and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters via the NZ First Party,” said the document.

The PDU opposed granting the loan to the NZFFP but Finlay and the advisory committee continued to support the project.

Jones appointed Finlay head of the IEP in March 2018, and then in July of last year, he appointed him president of Provincial Growth Fund Ltd – an asset holding company for PGF.

Finlay is an experienced director known for making donations to politicians, including several thousand dollars for Jones’ unsuccessful candidacy for leadership of the Labor Party in 2013.

David Wilson, who holds a doctorate in regional development and was the first New Zealand candidate for Te Atatu in the 2017 elections, is also one of the eight members of the IAP.

A total of five documents mentioning the NZFFP offer were sent to Jones’ office between June 17 and October 14 when Jones recused himself.

Last year, the minister said that he had received only two of these documents personally and none of them revealed the involvement of Brian or David Henry.

NZFFP wanted the money for a feasibility study for a Northland-based wood processing and manufacturing project.

The request indicates March 31 as the “start date of the activity / financing”, that is to say only four days after the company was incorporated at the companies office on March 27.

Many details of the project were removed from the documents, but NZFFP wanted to develop a wood processing business and design modular solutions protected by patent for use in the construction of medium-high buildings.

“We are very interested in the idea that New Zealand can actually export finished products to the world – it is a highly sustainable product,” Henry told RNZ. “Our flagship project is the idea that we can modularize flat and containerized apartment buildings that can help solve the global housing crisis.”

NZFFP’s request for the $ 15 million loan praises the government’s forestry policy, saying it has “created an enabling environment” in which the business case for society can help revitalize forestry in New Zealand.

“Without the current government policy creating this environment, the applicant’s shareholder would not be able to pursue anything other than its previous business model which focused solely on existing New Zealand forestry.”

Although the Independent Advisory Committee supported the loan, officials from the Provincial Development Unit did not do so. Much of their reasoning for opposing the loan has been removed from the documents, but notes that, because NZFFP was a new company, it did not have annual accounts. “Limited financial information was provided to support the cost of $ 15 million (and the PGF loan requested) for the feasibility study.”

After Jones recused himself, Labor Ministers Grant Robertson, Phil Twyford, David Parker and David Clark were left to make the loan decision on November 7.

Just before the meeting on November 4, Finlay wrote to these ministers of labor and again recommended approval of the NZFFP loan, but the ministers rejected the offer.

David Henry said the company would not ask for public funds again, but the company was pursuing its goals. “I am a businessman who has spent 15 years abroad. I am bringing my expertise to apply it to an industry in which my family has been involved since the 1870s,” he said.

“I care deeply about the men and women who get up every morning and work across our country and our forests, in sawmills and remanufacturing, trying to deliver value-added products to the world. And that’s what I want our business to do. “

