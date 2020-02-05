NZ Rugby Down $ 5.8 Million As Sky Stock Lows To New Low

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
19
NZ Rugby Down $ 5.8 Million As Sky Stock Lows To New Low

COMMENT:

Sky Television shares – which hit $ 6 as recently as 2015 – fell 3% today to a new low of 65c for a market capitalization of $ 283 million.

READ MORE:
• Sky says it will merge Lightbox with Neon

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR