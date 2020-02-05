NZ Rugby Down $ 5.8 Million As Sky Stock Lows To New Low

COMMENT:

Sky Television shares – which hit $ 6 as recently as 2015 – fell 3% today to a new low of 65c for a market capitalization of $ 283 million.

• Sky says it will merge Lightbox with Neon

The crisis means that NZ Rugby’s 5% stake in the pay-TV broadcaster, which was worth $ 20.06 million when it was handed over in mid-October as a partial payment for the renewed Sanzar deal, is now valued at $ 14.2 million.

In October, the deal was touted as an “innovative” part of the five-year deal (which, according to the Herald, was worth around $ 400 million in total), although in reality stocks are often used to complete a purchase price. Currently, NZ Rugby may wish to have opted for full cash payment.

NZ Rugby is not your average shareholder. Its continuation is subject to several restrictions, in particular that the union must hold its participation for at least two years, and that if it decides to sell after its limited term has expired, it must give Sky at least 10 days notice .

But like all investors, he hopes the Sky collapse will be temporary.

There are bulls, including Greg Smith, the research director of Fat Prophets, who think Sky is over-sold. All the bad news is taken into account, then some, for the still profitable company (if it is now dividend-free). With top-level rugby tied securely for the next five years, he sees a rebound to $ 2 over the next 12 to 18 months.

Others are more wary, including Arie Dekker of Jarden (who has a neutral rating and a price target of $ 1.01 over 12 months).

In a note to customers this morning, he saw Spark’s sale of Lightbox to Sky “as a likely precursor to Spark’s possible exit from the sport”.

A Spark withdrawal from sport would of course be good news at Sky.

Spark himself gave no indication of throwing in the towel. In fact, after the Rugby World Cup, he added national cricket to his roster. And even if the telecommunications operator leaves the scene, other threats are lurking, including Amazon, which recently seized some of the leading tennis and football rights in the United Kingdom. And then there are new direct threats to the consumer in entertainment, including Disney +, Apple TV + and the impending HBO Max.

Jarden sees the market, so at sea right now, stabilizing in about five years, and a possible role for Sky at the end of it as an aggregator of high-level sports content.

But the wealth manager adds that investors should focus less on what Sky might look like in five years, and more on how “Sky will cross the coming years”.

It says Sky is faced with the prospect of not generating enough cash to support the business and may have difficulty accessing additional financing as its $ 200 million bank facility, already drawn down to $ 90 million. , decreases to $ 150 million in July 2021.

Jarden will look for some Sky color on how he can avoid this negative cash flow scenario when he reports his half-year results on Wednesday (CEO Martin Stewart has already warned that revenues and profits will be down for 2020 while Sky continues to do so). invest in streaming).

Sky had some sort of positive news about its year end result because it reported that, for the first time, streaming subscribers grew faster than satellite subscribers, which allowed it to achieve a 1% gain in total subscribers – a welcome reversal after several years of losses (although most importantly, streaming subscribers pay less than those using set-top boxes, and average revenue per user and per month fell from $ 77.73 to $ 74.84 overall).

Investors will seek to continue to increase streaming subscriptions in the new year.

With Sky’s aggressive promotions (its Sky Sport Now streaming service was recently pushed with an offer of $ 5) and the integration of 130,768 Spark Lightbox subscribers (which will be merged with Sky’s Neon streaming service), c is an agreement that the streaming subnumbers will go up.

But it’s also a near certainty (with an unknown amount of money having been paid to Spark to encourage him to part with Lightbox) that its costs of acquiring customers will also increase.

We might have more ideas about Sky’s ability to suck up pain in the short term next Wednesday.

Spark shares rose 0.76% to $ 4.64 at the end of the session for a market capitalization of $ 8.5 billion.

