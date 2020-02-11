NZ’s Largest Technology Retailer Withdraws Expo, Citing Coronavirus Disruption

PB Tech, New Zealand’s largest independent technology retailer, has canceled a three-day technology show, citing disruption to the industry from the coronavirus.

CEO Gary Bigwood told the Herald that PB Tech Expo 2020, which was scheduled from February 28 to March 1 at the Vodafone Events Center in Manukau, was withdrawn because a number of exhibitors were unable to do so.

On a smaller scale, it reflects what happened at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​scheduled for February 24-27.

The MWC is generally the second largest technology event on the planet after the CES in Las Vegas, but this week a number of companies, including Sony, ZTE, LG, Amazon and Ericsson, canceled their exhibitions, while others like Huawei have downsized.

While some NZ tech buyers have already been delayed by weeks for specific items, Bigwood said there was no problem with the majority of the products because the chains in New Zealand were fine supplied with products (Bigwood is well placed to know; before taking the reins of PB Tech this month, he was the longtime MD of the largest technology distributor, Ingram Micro NZ).

“Some factories are still closed, but some are reopening,” said Bigwood.

Overall, signals from large technology and consumer electronics retailers in Australia and New Zealand are mixed.

JB Hi-Fi general manager Richard Murray told the Australian that it was too early to say whether the coronavirus epidemic in China would interrupt shipments of televisions, computer equipment and other large electronic devices public, but cautioned that there could be a limited supply of electronic parts if the closings were to continue.

Harvey Norman President Gerry Harvey said there have been supply chain delays in recent weeks, with product delays of one to two weeks – but also delays outside of China were customary at this time of year – and that his business had already stockpiled in anticipation of the usual disruption caused by Chinese New Year celebrations.

Analysts and observers have struggled to get an exact lock on the impact of the coronavirus on manufacturing and assembly in China.

iPhone 11 Pro and Foxconn lower their forecasts

So far, however, no delay has been passed on to consumers.

Apple NZ website says iPhone 11 Pro ordered today will ship Friday

A spokesperson for Samsung NZ said the company had no storage problems with any model.

