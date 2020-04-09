O.J. The Simpson Gripe After NV Finishes Golf Courses, How Do My Old Friends Exercise?

Play video content

The State of Nevada has finally shut down golf courses over coronavirus fears – and, surprisingly, O.J. Simpson not happy about it.

In fact, Juice thinks the move is harmful to older golfers whose only form of exercise is hitting the links.

“I played with a lot of different guys, one of the groups was an older group where 3 of the guys were over 80 and two of them had strokes,” Simpson said

“They don’t have dogs to walk around and they can’t do it if they want to. Their exercise is golf. So, unfortunately, they can’t play golf so I hope to find them other ways to walk. outdoors and exercise. “

How mind-boggling are you, right?

However, the move to end golf in Nevada was announced Wednesday – Steve Sisolak explains that golfers in Nevada don’t seem to be following the rules of social isolation.

“I have a lot of photos sent to me that show me people don’t practice good social travel, without coming in for a cart,” Sisolak said.

“They gathered vegetables. We tried it. It didn’t work out because some chose not to follow the rules. As a result we ended golf courses.”

Simpson – who basically lives on the golf course – disagrees with Sisolak.

“Yes you know, I think golfers do a really good job of socializing.”

So, what to do with O.J. do all his free time now? perhaps go back to the search the “real killer?”

