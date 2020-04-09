The O2 Arena in London will serve as a training center for frontline workers to treat coronavirus patients at NHS Nightingale Hospital.

The ExCeL center, built in a temporary hospital, houses more than 80 wards and a capacity for 4000 COVID-19 patients. The first statements arrived there on Tuesday (April 7th), just two weeks after it was announced to the public.

Today (9 April) it has been confirmed that the London O2 will open its doors to train NHS workers from this Sunday (12 April) until 29 June.

The O2 Arena closed its doors on March 16 following official recommendations from the UK government.

The statement explains that the NHS will use the space as a training facility to train staff who will continue to work at NHS Nightingale. Patients will not be treated at the meeting place.

O2 clarified that they will not charge the NHS for the use of the building. Last week, ExCeL owner Jeremy Reese U made his initial decision to request a medical service for “some fixed costs.”

Late last month, the O2 Arena was just one of many UK landmarks lit in blue in support of the NHS coronavirus effort. Olympia London, MK Milton Keynes and the Brighton Center also participated.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to open NHS Nightingale Hospitals in Bristol, Harrogate, Birmingham and Manchester.

Earlier today, the Vans For Bands bus company promised to provide the entire fleet to NHS hospitals for the use of front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. So far, their proposal has been accepted by the Royal Berkshire Reading Hospital, the Hillingdon Hospital in west London and the Wittington Medical NHS Trust in north London.