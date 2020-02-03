O2 illuminates the English men’s and women’s teams at “Wear the Rose” Six Nations Push

O2 has released the latest version of its long-running “Wear the Rose” campaign, designed to improve national support for English men’s and women’s rugby teams after the first weekend of Six Nations games (February 1st).

The creation is made up in equal parts of men’s rugby players and women’s red roses. Talents such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Lydia Thompson, Sarah Bern and Zoe Harrison can be seen in the advertisements that are shown throughout England during the championship.

The campaign builds on the “Wear the Rose” movement by O2 and builds on the recent successes of both teams. While their male colleagues lost France on Sunday (February 2), the women’s national team started promisingly with a 19:13 win.

O2 hopes the work will inspire fans of all ages and backgrounds to band together and support players, as well as highlighting the benefits it offers fans, including early bird game access. As a leading partner for England rugby, it will also advance its grass roots rugby program O2 Touch, with which the brand has built a community of 32,000 players who enjoy the sport in 500 centers across the country.

To celebrate the Six Nations, O2 also brought rugby legend James Haskell on board to host his Inside Line show with Vernon Kay and to give fans behind the scenes access to the training camps that live every week on the Facebook page of England Rugby are available. The first episode will go live tonight.

Gareth Griffiths, Head of Sponsorship at O2, said: “We have been side by side with England Rugby for 25 years and we are proud to continue our unwavering support and love for the game with more experience than ever with Priority for O2 customers ,

“We hope to inspire fans with our new campaign, whether they’re new to the sport or a lifelong supporter to meet and wear the rose.”

During the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which was held in Japan, O2 portrayed the English men’s side (or “knight”) as a samurai warrior. The traditional armor was modified to reflect the English rugby jersey.

Guinness, the sponsor of Six Nations, wrote a love letter to the 2020 championships that underscores the power of sport to bring the nation together.