Oak Bay man have to pay out $16,494 to resolve damaged sewer line on municipal residence

Sheldon Seigel is on the hook for almost $16,500 in repairs to a broken sewer line that is on municipal residence.

Adrian Lam / Occasions Colonist

An Oak Bay resident is horrified immediately after mastering he’s on the hook for virtually $16,494 in repairs to a broken sewer line that is not even on his assets.

Sheldon Seigel explained the split is in the lateral pipe connecting his house to the key sewer pipe across the street from his Plymouth Street house. In advance of repairs commenced, an Oak Bay official demanded payment of $16,494, citing the municipal sewage bylaw.

Seigel arranged to have a cheque delivered to include the repairs, but stated he has never listened to of such a thing, not in Oak Bay or any where else.

“Nobody has at any time come to me and explained: ‘There is a piece of [bylaw] that is heading to make you dependable and you are likely to have to pay dollars to restore the city’s possess crumbling infrastructure,” claimed the 60-12 months-aged retired attorney.

Oak Bay’s sewer bylaw, believed to be unique in the cash region, would make residence proprietors accountable for all upkeep on any of the pipes connecting their homes to the sewer mains.

Dan Horan, director of engineering expert services for Oak Bay, stated: “The sewer laterals, the storm water and the sanitary sewage in Oak Bay, their routine maintenance, cleaning, servicing and the replacing, if it requirements to be replaced, is the responsibility of the house proprietor.”

Victoria and Saanich officers verified that their municipalities pay back to repair pipes on community land.

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch mentioned the problem arrives up about the moment a 12 months, when amazed home owners just take exception to servicing, restoring or replacing a pipe that is not on their assets. Murdoch explained the municipality does not have the potential to inspect and keep or replace all lateral connections in the municipality.

So it’s still left to the homeowner.

“Is it ideal?” he questioned. “I really don’t know — it just is.

“It’s been this way in Oak Bay for several years, absolutely right before I got on council.”

An Oak Bay function crew has changed Seigel’s pipe and he is waiting around for the remainder of a freshly dug trench to be stuffed.

Seigel mentioned the dilemma commenced on Feb. 29 when another person keeping at his house who was sleeping in the basement arrived up to report that the toilet and shower drains ended up backing up.

Seigel referred to as a plumber, who despatched down a small camera to “scope” out the sewer line and discovered the crack on the other facet of his house line. But the plumber advised him that since it was on municipal property, he was not authorized to fix it.

Seigel would have to see the municipality, exactly where an official initial demanded $5,500.

Municipal staff observed the break after numerous makes an attempt.

He was explained to the pipe is from the 1950s or 1960s and created of asbestos and concrete.

A municipal formal informed him his overall neighbourhood is served by the identical form of pipe and it is all deteriorating, stating: “I would be stunned if any of your neighbours’ sewers very last two much more years.”