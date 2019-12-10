Oak Park and River Forest High School report 6 cases of whooping cough

Loading...

Oak Park and River Forest High School in suburban Oak Park have reported six cases of whooping cough since November.

Families were informed in a message from school officials Tuesday of a sixth confirmed diagnosis of the disease, also known as whooping cough.

“Because we have had several cases of whooping cough in recent weeks, our buildings and ground staff are diligently carrying out extra sweeps to clean and clean up the building,” officials said.

According to a high school spokeswoman, five students and one adult contracted the disease. Families and staff were informed of the first case on November 20.

Whooping cough is highly contagious and easily transmitted by coughing and sneezing, according to the Oak Park Department of Public Health. The symptoms are initially comparable to a cold, but coughing gradually becomes serious.

The best way to prevent the disease from contracting is to get vaccinated, but good hygiene can also help, the department said.

The disease can last up to 10 weeks or longer, leading to violent cough attacks, the department said. It can be fatal for babies younger than six months who are too young to be properly protected by vaccines.