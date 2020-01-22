Oakland Raiders officially become Las Vegas Raiders

January 22 (UPI) – Almost three years after the NFL approved the organization’s move plans, the Oakland Raiders were officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and team owner Mark Davis revealed the Raiders’ name change during a press conference on Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium. Sisolak read a proclamation at the ceremony that officially declared January 22nd “Las Vegas Raiders Day” in the state of Nevada.

“The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in (Los Angeles),” said Davis. “Both cities will always be part of our DNA, but today we’re opening a new chapter in our history. For today, January 22nd, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders.”

The franchise company, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowl championships in its 60-year history. In the last season of the Raiders in Oakland, the team set a 7: 9 record and missed the postseason for the third year in a row.

The NFL officially approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas in March 2017.

The Raiders will be training and doing business in Henderson, Nevada. The team will play their home games at the Allegiant Stadium with 65,000 seats, which is expected to open on July 31.