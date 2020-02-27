Oakland’s spouse, Katrina Thrash, arrested in a wallet of elders and theft of wallets – Up News Details San Francisco

PARK MENLO (Up News Info SF) – An Oakland lady with a record of robbery charges was arrested Wednesday as aspect of an ongoing investigation into theft of wallets and purses of aged victims in the Bay Place.

Menlo Park police reported Katrina Thrash, 27, was arrested in Dublin on Wednesday for alleged robberies of consumers at Menlo Park supermarkets.

Law enforcement say Thrash qualified unsuspecting older shoppers to steal their wallets or purses although buying. Thrash applied the victims’ stolen credit score playing cards to purchase reward cards, digital products and designer clothing and components at several retail shops, according to police. Thrash also bought fraudulently received present playing cards for cash, law enforcement stated.

Thrash is also believed to be the principal suspect in a number of very similar robberies in Santa Clara, Alameda and San Mateo counties.

Final May well, Thrash and an accomplice had been arrested in Turlock for allegedly stealing a 74-calendar year-aged woman’s wallet and then hitting her with a motor vehicle throughout the getaway. The target and a spectator experienced only minimal accidents.

At that time, Thrash had pending arrest warrants from 5 other organizations for identical robberies.

Thrash was registered Wednesday in the San Mateo County jail on multiple costs, like the theft of an elder, identity theft, theft, conspiracy and commission of a felony whilst on bail.