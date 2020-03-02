obama-calls-to-congratulate-biden-on-south-carolina-win

by: CNN
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama made a congratulatory call to his former vice president after Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary Saturday, CNN says.
A source close to Obama says the former president doesn’t plan to endorse Biden, or anyone else, in the near future.
The person says if Obama did endorse Biden, there would be a “very real chance it backfires.”
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Monday Morning Forecast
Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida
2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week
41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Trending Stories