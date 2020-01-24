Obama portraits in Los Angeles during the 2021 national tour

LOS ANGELES – The popular official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama are arriving in Los Angeles as part of a national tour in 2021, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery announced Thursday.

The year-long tour will include a stop at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art from November 2021 to January 2022, according to the gallery.

The portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were painted by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively. Wiley, 42, grew up in Los Angeles.

Since arriving in the Smithsonian two years ago, portraits have been a popular attraction at the museum.

Starting in June 2021, the portraits will be exhibited in five museums across the country, including Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston. These places were chosen based on their ties to the former first couple and the artists.

The first stop for Obama’s portraits will be the Art Institute of Chicago.

The tour is expected to last until May 2022.

