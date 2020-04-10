Obama Says Leader The Biggest Mistake Can Make Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Spread Wrong Information

Former President Barack Obama has warned leaders not to spread misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obama appeared on Thursday at a virtual event for the COVID-19 Local Response Initiative, a program from philanthropic organization former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. Obama offered advice to respond to the pandemic against a large number of local leaders from cities around the world.

“To be able to share information and best practices makes all the difference,” Obama said. “Speak the truth. Speak clearly. Speak with compassion. Speak with empathy for what people are going through. The biggest mistake we can make in this situation is giving false information, especially when we require people to sacrifice and take actions that might not be their natural inclination. “

Obama encouraged city leaders to base their responses to the pandemic on the opinions of experts, rather than just relying on their own instincts.

“The more smart people are around you, and the more you are not ashamed to ask, the better your response,” Obama said.

He also called on leaders to be careful of vulnerable groups that may be hit very hard, while also looking for problems such as domestic violence, which have been reported more often because most people have been ordered to stay at home.

“We see a difference in how people are affected in small cities and communities across the country. Look for the vulnerable,” Obama said. “When you start to look at issues of domestic violence and you begin to see racial differences that arise in your cities, notice that’s the kind of leadership I know you all want.”

Former President Barack Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois on October 29, 2019.

Scott Olson / Getty

Obama has been relatively calm since leaving office and rarely comments during the pandemic, although he sometimes gives his opinions and suggestions on social media.

“Social distance is bending the curve and reducing pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But to change current policy, the key is a strong testing and monitoring system – something we haven’t done in the whole country,” Obama tweeted on Wednesday.

Social distance curves the curve and reduces pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But to change the current policy, the key is a strong testing and monitoring system – something we don’t have in the whole country. https://t.co/evkTSrzReB

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 8 April 2020

More than four years after Obama left office, President Donald Trump claimed that the slow launch of COVID-19 testing in the US was the fault of the former president, citing the “rules” of the test imposed by Obama and telling reporters “I am not responsible at all” for the delay on March 13.

Experts say that the rule Trump referred to does not exist, even though there are non-binding guidelines regarding the regulation of laboratory test types. However, the guidelines were never implemented and fully withdrawn before Trump came to power, according to Factcheck.org.

Newsweek contacted Obama to comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.