Obama-sponsored documentary about the Ohio plant wins the Oscar

NEW YORK (AP) – The Oscar for Best Feature Length Documentary went to American Factory, the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

The Netflix film is about a car glass factory in Ohio that is operated by a Chinese investor. Many issues are explored, including workers’ rights, globalization and automation.

“American Factory” defeated “Honeyland”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama”. Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of “American Factory”, recognized the work of their candidates on Sunday. “We are inspired by you,” said Reichert.

In a tweet on Sunday, Barack Obama congratulated the filmmakers “for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. I’m glad to see two talented and extremely good people take home the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground. “

This image, published by Netflix, shows Zach Ray working at the Fuyao Glass America factory in Dayton, Ohio, in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary American Factory. (Netflix via AP)

The film is about the Fuyao factory that Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang bought, and which employs around 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film shows up close how cultures adapt to each other. Tensions increase when the factory initially fails to meet its production targets, culminating in a fierce struggle for the right to form a union.

Reichert noted that her film was about an Ohio plant, but it could come from anywhere: “People put on a uniform, hit a watch, and try to make their families a better life. Working people are finding it increasingly difficult these days. We believe that things will get better when the world’s workers unite. “

The name of the Obamas company, Higher Ground, appears in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves are not mentioned anywhere. President Donald Trump doesn’t either.

