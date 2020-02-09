Obama-supported documentary “American Factory” wins Academy Award

NEW YORK – The Oscar for the best long documentary went to ‘American Factory’, the first documentary released by the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama.

The Netflix film is about a car glass factory in Ohio that is run by a Chinese investor. It investigates many issues, including workers’ rights, globalization and automation.

“American Factory” beat “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy,” and “For Sama.” Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of ‘American Factory’, recognized the work of their fellow nominees on Sunday. “We are inspired by you,” Reichert said.

Barack Obama congratulated the filmmakers in a tweet Sunday “with telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of major economic changes. Glad that two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. “

The film is about the Fuyao factory, purchased by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, who employs around 2,200 American and 200 Chinese employees. The film gives a detailed view of how the cultures adapt to each other. Tensions rise if the factory initially fails to meet production targets, culminating in a bitter struggle for the right to a trade union.

“Working people are struggling more and more these days,” Reichert said. She encouraged employees to fight back – by uniting.

The name of the Obamas company, Higher Ground, flashes in the opening titles, but the Obamas themselves are not mentioned anywhere. President Donald Trump either.