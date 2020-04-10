Obama Twitter Subject calls out WI Debacle elections

On a rare Twitter thread, former President Barack Obama He called for a run-off election in Wisconsin last week in the midst of a corona epidemic, warning that citizens should not choose between their health and their participation in democracy.

Obama weighs in on the “absolute catastrophe” that some critics called Wisconsin’s first election on Tuesday. This happened when thousands of citizens of that state were forced to release a possible COVID-19 infection to vote in person, after the conservative majority Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the election should go ahead despite the governor’s public health objections.

The scenes of the thousands of Wisconsin voters who had to break the guidelines for voting also triggered a broad postal vote, which is the standard in many Western states and is used by an overwhelming majority in other states in the absence of a vote. He even urged the President Donald Trump to comment on the process, where he unequivocally claims that e-mail voting is ripe for fraud, even though he himself used a postal vote in mid-2018. After decades of postal voting, the real, verified cases of fraud with false ballots in they are infinitesimal.

“No one should be forced to choose between the right to vote and the right to remain healthy, like the frustration at Wisconsin this week,” Obama wrote. “Everyone should have the right to vote safely and we have the power to do that. That should not be a party issue.”

“Let’s not use the tragedy of a pandemic to undermine our democracy,” he added. “Check the facts of the mail voting.”

No one should be forced to choose between the right to vote and the right to remain healthy, such as the disappointment in Wisconsin this week. https://t.co/fbDCbOb9qN

– Barack Obama (. BarackObama) April 10, 2020

Everyone should have the right to vote safely, and we have the power to do that. This should not be a party issue. https://t.co/gL38DpYEmu

– Barack Obama (. BarackObama) April 10, 2020

Let us not use the tragedy of a pandemic to undermine our democracy. Check the facts of the voting by mail. https://t.co/aTNxRV4Ws3

– Barack Obama (. BarackObama) April 10, 2020

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)

(electionsToTranslate) in 2020