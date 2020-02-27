[obama-urges-sc-nets-to-pull-pro-trump-super-pac-ad-attacking-biden]

Barack Obama has his former vice president’s back, regardless of not endorsing everyone in the Democratic key.

With just times to go right before the South Carolina primary Saturday, Obama is demanding that Tv stations in the point out pull an advert concentrating on Joe Biden from a pro-Trump tremendous PAC that will take his words and phrases out of context.

According to the Washington Article Wednesday, professional-Trump super PAC The Committee to Defend the President documented to the Federal Election Commission Tuesday that it is investing extra than $250,000 in South Carolina in attempts to concentrate on Biden’s marketing campaign.

The super PAC’s ad launched Tuesday misleadingly utilizes Obama’s text from the narration of his personal guide to describe Biden.

In a statement shared with TPM Wednesday afternoon, Obama’s communications director Katie Hill identified as the super PAC’s advertisements “despicable” and “straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook.”

“It’s clearly developed to suppress turnout amongst minority voters in South Carolina by getting President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” Hill reported in the assertion. “In the curiosity of truth in advertising, we are calling on Tv set stations to choose this ad down and quit actively playing into the arms of undesirable actors who find to sow division and confusion among the electorate.”

Hill also claimed in the assertion that Obama “has several pals in this race” — which of class contains Biden — and that regardless of owning no designs to endorse in the Democratic presidential primary, “he thinks that in order for Democrats to be profitable this tumble, voters ought to select their nominee.”

Hill extra in the assertion to TPM that a stop and desist letter is imminent from Obama’s legislation organization Perkins Coie to the tremendous PAC.

Hill also flagged to TPM that this is similar to when pro-Trump non-revenue group Excellent The usa Alliance ran assault adverts in 2017 focusing on previous FBI Director James Comey all through his testimony, which made use of quotes from Obama’s autobiographical guide “Dreams From My Father.”

Earlier Wednesday, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) introduced his endorsement of Biden in an psychological speech.

TPM attained out to Biden’s campaign, Clyburn and The Committee to Protect the President for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.