OBJ, LSU departures stealing some spotlights from Tigers’ championship

BATON ROUGE – 72 hours before winning the national title, this victory is dwarfed.

Two separate incidents with the former LSU-wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. steal the limelight. The first came to the field after the victory on Monday evening via Clemson. Beckham Jr. gives the players cash. LSU is currently working with the NCAA and SEC to improve the situation. The other edition gained momentum on Thursday. The video from the locker room shows Beckham Jr. hitting a security guard in the back when facing players smoking cigars. The New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for simple batteries.

“The fact that all of this is part of the conversation, in a way, draws attention away from what happened on the pitch,” said ESPN 104.5 radio host Matt Moscona.

Moscona doesn’t think Beckham Jr. wanted to divert attention from the team, but says that’s exactly what happened.

“His immature decisions have all led this way, so there are circumstances that cannot be ignored at this point,” said Moscona.

The radio doesn’t believe that the LSU should break the connection with the NFL star because of the controversy, but adds that things have to change.

“The LSU will not only have to equip Odell, but every former player with some parameters to prevent such cases from happening again,” said Moscona. “You want Odell Beckham to be close to your program. The players want Odell Beckham to be close to your program. But in the end this has to be fixed.” Said Moscona.

Some fans are disappointed that attention has been taken away from the perfect season.

“After such a great game on Monday night, it’s a shame that this is driving the news cycle right now,” said LSU graduate John Paul Miller. “I thought it was some kind of selfish act by Odell.”

Some former tiger players shared similar thoughts.

“I don’t care how excited you are. I don’t care that you’re in the locker room, you can’t and you have to take care of it now,” Ryan Clark told Moscona Thursday.

However, Beckham Jr.’s antics are not the only headline other than the national championship. Just a day after seven players signed up for the NFL draft and hours after Joe Brady officially joined the Carolina Panthers, it was announced that defense coordinator Dave Aranda would take on the head coaching job at Baylor.

“If you have a coach like Dave Aranda and you have the success that Dave Aranda had on the defensive, it is inevitable that you will lose him,” said Moscona.

Movements like this are typical of championship teams, says Moscona. Even with the other storylines in which LSU football plays a role at the moment, he adds that nothing can interfere with what LSU has done on the field this season.