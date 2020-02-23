[o’brien-denies-russian-meddling-experiences-just-after-expressing-he-hasn’t-found-intel]

Nationwide security adviser Robert O’Brien denied reports that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election in an hard work to assistance President Trump’s re-election, all through Sunday Tv set news appearances.

When pressed by ABC News’ George Stephanopolous on no matter if he has seen assessment from the intelligence neighborhood showing that Russia aimed to help Trump, O’Brien replied that he has “not found that” in spite of getting “pretty very good obtain.”

“The national safety adviser gets very good entry to our intelligence. I haven’t found any intelligence that Russia is undertaking anything at all to endeavor to get President Trump reelected,” O’Brien claimed. “I think this is the very same previous story that we’ve heard just before.”

O’Brien additional that even though he’s found experiences of intelligence officers warning Household lawmakers of Russian interference for the duration of a categorised briefing previously this month, he stated that he was not there and that he’s “seen no intelligence that implies that.”

“I’ve also heard that from the briefers that that’s not what they supposed the tale to be,” O’Brien mentioned. “So, seem, who knows what took place in excess of at the Household and the Intelligence Committee, but I haven’t observed any evidence that Russia is executing everything to endeavor to get President Trump reelected.”

Soon after calling stories of the briefing a “non-story,” Stephanopolous requested O’Brien whether he’s seen any examination that one particular of Russia’s aims is to favor Trump.

“No, I haven’t viewed any intelligence on that, George,” O’Brien said. “And I have not viewed any assessment on that. The only issue I have noticed have been the push reports on this House intel briefing, which are secondhand. I do not know if they have been leaked out or how the papers acquired those people. So, so that’s the only issue I’ve witnessed.”

When Stephanopoulos pointed out at the close of the job interview that O’Brien has a duty to find out as the countrywide security adviser, O’Brien insisted that the experiences are just “leaks, ” just before getting asked if he sought out examination from the intelligence group.

“Look, I want to get no matter what assessment they’ve got and I want to make sure that the analysis is reliable,” O’Brien mentioned. “From what I have heard, again, this is only what I have observed in the push, it does not make any sense.”

Watch O’Brien’s remarks on ABC News down below:

“I have not viewed any intelligence that Russia is executing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected,” Robert O’Brien tells @GStephanopoulos amid stories that intel officers instructed lawmakers Russia is meddling in 2020, with a desire for Trump. https://t.co/kHUIBjiIBB pic.twitter.com/AxdWI6mqEr — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 23, 2020

Robert O’Brien continuously claims he has “not seen” U.S. intel studies that Russia is meddling in 2020 to support [email protected]: “Don’t you have a accountability as national security adviser to uncover out?” O’Brien: “… I haven’t observed the intel.” https://t.co/kHUIBjiIBB pic.twitter.com/rbK7XEOe5f — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 23, 2020

O’Brien also repeated the same factors on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday morning, expressing that he has not “seen any intelligence to aid the reviews that have been leaked out of the Property.”

Check out O’Brien’s remarks on CBS underneath: