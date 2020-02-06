O’Brien scores five times as Boston Latin boys hockey organizes a comeback for the ages

It remains to be seen what will become of the MIAA hockey overtime pilot program, but the Wednesday night game between the guys from Boston Latin and Tewksbury was a big argument in their favor.

Junior Owen O’Brien scored five times, including his fifth with 17.6 seconds to go in the extra session, to bring the Wolfpack to a 6-5 win that officially goes as a draw, but certainly did not resemble Murphy’s Slope in South Boston.

“We are rivals and they bounced us in the Northern Final last year, so it feels good to beat them twice in the regular season,” said O’Brien, whose team recorded a 4-1 victory in the first encounter between the MVC / DCL 2 enemies.

The heroism of O’Brien helped his team overcome a 4-1 deficit after the first period, as Latin (10-3-3) scored four straight goals over the second and third. He and Noah Sargent scored seven seconds apart to tie the game only 1:04 in the third, and the Wolfpack jumped 5-4 ahead with 1:41 to play when O’Brien fought a Redmen defender against the blue line , a bouncing puck as he burst toward the net and ended with a handy move to his forehand.

But Tewksbury (12-2-2) has found a way to regroup and save a point. 6-in-5 skates with the goalkeeper pulled – Latin just missed a long bid for an empty netter who would have sealed it – Campbell Pierce struck with 36.1 seconds to play, tied the game at 5-5 and completed a hat trick.

That sent the teams to an overtime period of five minutes, 4 to 4. Tewksbury looked like it would escape with a tie after killing a new penalty – the Redmen had five from the second period – but Joe Bova found O’Brien just in front and he buried it to cap a phenomenal night, which was made even more impressive with the Wolfpack star Sam Hutchinson because of the flu.

“I just told him that I was 26 years here and I don’t think I have a child with a score of five in the game,” said Latin coach Frank Woods. “He’s a kind of our motorcycle, and because he doesn’t have any linemate, he took over the game a little. He’s a 200-foot player. He’s great in the defensive zone and tonight he was great in the attacking zone.”

Pierce and Jason Goode each scored twice for Tewksbury by giving the visitors a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period. After scoring Latin’s sole goal of the first, O’Brien got his second on a fluky play when he threw a puck into the net from the left boards and it took a strange jump from a skate and sneaked in, and pulled the Wolfpack within 4-2 after two.

“We were great in the first period and undisciplined in the last two periods, and we let them come back,” said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty. “We’ve been awarded penalties if we shouldn’t and you can’t win 5-in-4 games. They are too good a team, especially the first line, to give them that chance, and that’s what we did tonight ”