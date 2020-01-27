O’Brien’s successes and failures fall with the change in structure

Despite all of the revenue generated by the change of ownership, head coach Bill O’Brien’s job for the Houston Texans remains secure.

Whether this should be the case is a very different question to be asked inside and outside the Houston Texans organization. The Texans have had a number of successes in the regular season that have allowed them to win four of the six AFC South titles for the playoffs.

However, their playoff success is a different story as Houston keeps struggling to get out of the contenders group and become an AFC contender.

Winning South AFC means very little if teams in the same league as the Texans advance in the playoffs, as was the case with the Tennessee Titans, who competed against the rolling Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

Although the same result occurred last year when the Indianapolis Colts displaced the Texans in the wildcard round of the playoffs, division championships mean very little unless they lead to Super Bowl championships.

O’Brien’s success as head coach was superficial and, to some extent, artificial, as it wasn’t implemented in the postseason when it matters.

Certain indulgence can be given at the beginning of his tenure in Houston when he coached Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler into the playoffs, but he had two full seasons with Deshaun Watson for very little post-season success.

Losing against the chiefs is not an embarrassing affair since Pat Mahomes II committed a serious offense. However, a lead of 24 points and the absence of seven direct touchdowns should cost coaches and players their work. It turned out that Anthony Weaver took over the reins as defensive coordinator and Texan fired John Pagano as a coach for full-line defenders.

It is justified that the Texans have decided to change lanes in coaching, as the defenses have decreased this season. Some are due to lack of discipline in missed tackles or unfortunate injuries, but a change shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Although the real question should be, why isn’t O’Brien sitting in the hot chair? The Texans have changed managing directors, offensive coordinators and defensive coaches, but have not tried to change their head coach.

Ownership gave O’Brien more say in the front office before the season started when Brian Gaine gave up his role as general manager and now Chris Olsen has been released from his role in the front office.

O’Brien has gained a great deal of power within the organization to demonstrate his limited success as a Texan head coach. If the situation doesn’t change in the seventh year, it could mean the end of his run in Houston.