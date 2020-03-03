[observe:-australia-law-enforcement-reeling-immediately-after-versace-necklace-stolen-with-fishing-rod]

Australia law enforcement are reeling immediately after a gentleman was caught on CCTV allegedly thieving a Versace necklace with a fishing rod.

In a three-hour heist, the male managed to hook and reel in the pricey piece of jewelry off a model within a Melbourne superior-conclusion retailer.

Safety footage shows the balding man in gray tracksuit pants and a blue Lonsdale windbreaker making an attempt to steal the necklace with a fishing rod at close to 2am, on February 24 at the Small Collins St shop.

Investigators have launched images and CCTV footage of a gentleman who they feel could be able to aid with their inquiries.

The male is explained as Caucasian, about 180cm tall, with small, reasonable, receding hair, aged amongst 40-50 several years.

Everyone with details is urged to call Criminal offense Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a private report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.