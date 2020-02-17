[observe:-bloomberg-adviser-faces-brutal-grilling-from-msnbc-panel-on-cease-and-frisk,-ndas,-and-additional]

Bloomberg senior advisor Tim O’Brien appeared on MSNBC’s AM Pleasure this morning and confronted a really serious grilling not just from host Joy Reid but from her panel on the former New York mayor’s record.

Reid kicked factors off bringing up the recent report detailing allegations that Bloomberg oversaw a culture of sexual harassment and engaged in a range of sexist remarks over the years inquiring about the notion that The us would be “trading 1 Trump for variety of a different.”

O’Brien said that Bloomberg is a “flawed man” but he’s “not a sexual predator and deviant like Donald Trump.”

“I really do not imagine any person is indicating they are the exact. Of course I’m confident Michael Bloomberg in fact believes in the rule of regulation and matters like that, unlike Donald Trump,” Reid reported. “However, there are items that are troubling similarly on the Bloomberg aspect as on the Trump aspect.”

She went again to the Washington Write-up report and pointed out how Bloomberg would not release any individual from confidentiality agreements, nor would he release his depositions. Reid confirmed a clip of Elizabeth Warren criticizing NDAs ahead of inquiring O’Brien, “Will he launch females from these NDA so they can be read due to the fact what they have to say may be of desire to voters?”

Soon after a brief swipe at Warren, O’Brien said, “It’s the company’s place that many of the women of all ages on the other aspect of people NDAs also really don’t want disclosure and they are respecting the terms of individuals agreements. They are not normal agreements. These are regime agreements.”

He also defended Bloomberg personally as a person who believes gals should really be shielded from sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, stating that the former mayor regrets any “offensive or disgusting” remarks he’s made in the past.

Reid then opened matters decide to the panel, starting off with incapacity legal rights advocate Ola Ojewumi saying, “Bloomberg has a horrendous history when it will come to disability rights, irrespective of whether it is equal employment, accessibility of transportation and emergency preparedness. How do you feel Bloomberg will react to criticisms from the disabled group about his file of discrimination?… He was wholly resistant to accessible cabs and produced attempts to halt public transit from becoming extra accessible when he was mayor.”

O’Brien pointed to Bloomberg’s support of the ADA and said, “An overarching concept of every piece of community policy we have in this campaign is reasserting the purpose of the federal government on behalf of susceptible people today so they aren’t batted all-around any more like they’ve been over the previous 3 decades.”

The Intercept columnist Medhi Hasan bought a bit heated with O’Brien, especially on the problem of end-and-frisk:

“You and I are flawed, but you and I have not had 64 diverse women of all ages accuse us and organizations we guide of sexual harassment, sexual discrimination circumstances. You and I did not assist the Iraq War or publicly go out and say George W. Bush should be re-elected soon after the Iraq War. You and I did not shell out the previous 20, 30-odd several years defending cease and frisk, racist cease and frisk methods, racist surveillance of Muslims in New York… Michael Bloomberg has a good deal of flaws, a lot of issues, it’s mad to consider that Donald Trump and the Republicans would not go to town with the legacy and the file that Michael Bloomberg delivers to this race, Tim. Absolutely you know that.”

“I could not disagree much more about how you are framing this,” O’Brien responded. “You and I never deal with all the inquiries Michael Bloomberg offers with because you and I have not founded a world philanthropy, you and I weren’t mayor of New York for 3 terms, you and I did not uncovered a firm that employs 20,000 persons. So of system, a good deal much more stuff will go at Mike Bloomberg than will come at us. I am profoundly comfy with backing Michael Bloomberg at this moment for the reason that there’s no one else operating who is going to be in a position to beat Donald Trump this year.”

Hasan jumped in and pointed to polls demonstrating other Democrats forward of Trump in hypothetical match-ups.

You can watch the whole segment above, by using MSNBC.

