[observe:-body-fat-joe-+-dre-crew-up-w/-tidal-for-exclusive-fingers-on-you-video-clip-that-includes-bryson-tiller-+-jeremih]

New York rap veteran Body fat Joe and Dre are regular pushing their lately produced Family Ties album. The hip-hop pair have teamed up with digital large TIDAL to completely release their Bryson Tiller and Jeremih-featured “Hands on You” music movie. Enjoy and remark underneath!

The music is the latest single from the duo’s joint album, “Family Ties,” which was produced in December 2019 and bundled visitor appearances from Cardi B, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Remy Ma, Anuel AA, Ty Dolla $ign.

Boi-1da and Abundant Paul (LeBron James’ company husband or wife) co-made “Hands on You”, which features Joe and Dre rhyming around a sample of LL Awesome J’s “Around the Way Woman.” Directed by entrepreneur and government Irv Gotti, the tunes video usually takes position at LIV nightclub in Miami and consists of a touching tribute to Massive Pun, Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

Unwanted fat Joe has earlier collaborated with TIDAL on a wide variety of initiatives, like TIDAL X: Puerto Rico and TIDAL X: Brooklyn, as well as music movie premieres for “Deep,” “Pullin,” “Money Showers,” and far more.

The premiere of Fats Joe & Dre’s “Arms on You” monitor adds to the escalating list of exclusive songs video clip articles that TIDAL features – cementing the system as a premium place for admirers to hook up with their beloved musicians. TIDAL is a pioneer in offering exclusive leading access to its subscribers with substantial-profile songs, movies, initial written content, livestreams, tickets, merchandise and are living experiences fans simply cannot discover anyplace else.