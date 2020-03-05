observe:-bts-normally-takes-5th-win-for-“on”-with-best-rating-on-“m-countdown”-performances-by-iz*one,-loona,-and-more

BTS grabbed their fifth win for “ON”!

On March 5, the nominees for initially location on “M Countdown” were being BTS’s “ON” and IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta.” BTS received with a ideal score of 11,000 to IZ*ONE’s four,667.

Examine out their performance and win down below!

Performances in this week’s episode had been also by (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Minnie, DKB, The Boyz, DreamCatcher, Rocket Punch, IZ*A person, ELRIS, MCND, Yezi, GFRIEND’s Yuju, LOONA, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, J Black, Cheon Danbi, Cherry Bullet, KARD, VIXX’s Ken, Tiger JK & Bizzy, Purple Rain, and PENTAGON.

Check them out under!

Purple Rain – “The King Have to Die”

ELRIS – “Jackpot”

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

MCND – “ICE AGE”

VIXX’s Ken – “I Simply cannot Have You” (first by Bank)

KARD – “There’s No Secret” + “The Angel Who Dropped Wings” (primary by Roo’Ra)

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Miyeon – “Be Natural”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

Yezi – “My Gravity”

Yezi – “Home”

Rocket Punch – “Bouncy”

GFRIEND’s Yuju – “Waiting” (first by Panic)

LOONA – “So What”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

J BLACK – “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (first by SHINee)

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji – “After Deliver You” (unique by YB)

Tiger JK & Bizzy – “Isolated Kinds, Remaining Foot Ahead!” + “Monster” + “True Romance” + “I Want You”

The Boyz – “Mirotic” (first by TVXQ)

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

LOONA – “Sorry Sorry” (primary by Super Junior)

IZ*One – “Fiesta”



Congratulations to BTS!