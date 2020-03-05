observe:-bts-normally-takes-5th-win-for-“on”-with-best-rating-on-“m-countdown”-performances-by-iz*one,-loona,-and-more

BTS grabbed their fifth win for “ON”!
On March 5, the nominees for initially location on “M Countdown” were being BTS’s “ON” and IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta.” BTS received with a ideal score of 11,000 to IZ*ONE’s four,667.
Examine out their performance and win down below!
Performances in this week’s episode had been also by (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Minnie, DKB, The Boyz, DreamCatcher, Rocket Punch, IZ*A person, ELRIS, MCND, Yezi, GFRIEND’s Yuju, LOONA, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, J Black, Cheon Danbi, Cherry Bullet, KARD, VIXX’s Ken, Tiger JK & Bizzy, Purple Rain, and PENTAGON.
Check them out under!
Purple Rain – “The King Have to Die”
ELRIS – “Jackpot”
DKB – “Sorry Mama”
MCND – “ICE AGE”
VIXX’s Ken – “I Simply cannot Have You” (first by Bank)
KARD – “There’s No Secret” + “The Angel Who Dropped Wings” (primary by Roo’Ra)
(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Miyeon – “Be Natural”
Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”
Yezi – “My Gravity”
Yezi – “Home”
Rocket Punch – “Bouncy”
GFRIEND’s Yuju – “Waiting” (first by Panic)
LOONA – “So What”
DreamCatcher – “Scream”
J BLACK – “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (first by SHINee)
Apink’s Jung Eun Ji – “After Deliver You” (unique by YB)
Tiger JK & Bizzy – “Isolated Kinds, Remaining Foot Ahead!” + “Monster” + “True Romance” + “I Want You”
The Boyz – “Mirotic” (first by TVXQ)
PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”
LOONA – “Sorry Sorry” (primary by Super Junior)
IZ*One – “Fiesta”
Congratulations to BTS!
