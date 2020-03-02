observe:-bts-shows-how-they-filmed-their-epic-“on”-mv-and-talks-about-army’s-theories

BTS gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the filming of their formal “ON” MV!

The new music video for BTS’s hottest chart-topper “ON” was produced on February 28, and it broke documents for the maximum sights for a YouTube premiere and fastest audio video to achieve 10 million sights. The video characteristics a rich plot and many similar motifs with well-liked stories, and BTS’s enthusiasts Army have shared lots of theories about the that means driving the MV.

On March two, the group uploaded an MV taking pictures sketch for their cinematic MV! The online video characteristics the guys both working tough and joking on established, as well as giving some insights into the meanings of their scenes and sharing their excitement to listen to ARMY’s theories.

Jungkook discussed that his character experienced been residing a superior lifetime within just the walls but was cast out the moment other individuals discovered his distinctive ability and made a decision he was the devil. He laughed around how the staff had been all supporting him out (these types of as serving to him drink drinking water) when his palms were tied with each other, even nevertheless his character had been shunned.

V described the young lady he filmed with as his youthful sister, and he discussed that the non permanent tattoos on his neck are sharp thorns. He mentioned, “When I see Military owning theories about our MV, a great deal of them are over and above our imagination.” He additional, “I’m seeking forward to lots of theories this time way too about what this suggests,” and gestured to the tattoos on his neck.

Jimin said throughout his personal filming, “I really don’t know what this MV is about possibly. I noticed the storyboard and all the things. I just cannot hold out to see the ultimate MV, just like you men.”

When they wrapped up the shoot, Jin shared that this was the first music video they’ve ever shot that took them about a 7 days, and J-Hope included that it was also their first time filming an MV in the United States.

Verify it out with English subtitles underneath:

BTS has also posted some stunning photographs from the MV filming!