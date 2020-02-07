Observe: Christian Siriano discusses working with all body types

February 7 (UPI) – Christian Siriano doesn’t understand why many fashion designers only wear one body type.

The 34-year-old fashion designer subsequently spoke on Thursday about his commitment to size integrity See what’s happening live,

Siriano made famous looks for Leslie Jones, Bebe Rexha, and other celebrities who said other designers had refused to wear them. He said it was “very strange” that no more designers were creating fashionable clothing for all sizes.

“I talk about it all the time because it’s not that difficult,” said Siriano. “I think people get along in their own way.”

“I can’t imagine because if I didn’t have clothes in many sizes I would never have put Oprah (Winfrey) on, I would never have put on Beyoncé, I would never have put on Meghan (Trainor),” he added. “You have to have options. I think it’s very strange if you don’t.”

Siriano told Time Magazine in 2016 that he was supporting women of all ages and sizes after dressing Jones for the Los Angeles premiere of Ghostbusters,

Siriano has created unforgettable red carpet looks for a diverse group of people. On WWHLCommenting on the tuxedo ball gown that Billy Porter wore at the Oscars in 2019, he said the look helped Porter with his “red carpet renaissance”.

“I definitely think we helped,” said Siriano. “We took all risks on that first night and that made him feel comfortable with everything he wanted to wear.”

Siriano appeared WWHL After his last show at New York Fashion Week. Jones and other celebrities attended the show, which featured looks inspired by the new film birds of prey,

Siriano is the mentor of the Bravo series Project catwalk, which celebrated its 18th season in December.