[observe:-“dr.-intimate-2”-solid-enjoys-teasing-just-about-every-other-though-filming]

SBS’s “Dr. Romantic 2” has produced a new making-of online video!

In the new movie, the cast can be observed having pleasurable on the drama established. Though ready to movie, Lee Sung Kyung, Bora, and Jung Ji Ahn cannot quit teasing Kim Min Jae, who will become flustered and asks, “What’s incorrect with them?”

Lee Sung Kyung suddenly requests that Kim Min Jae faux to swing a heart at them with a bat. When he does, the a few actresses considerably slide about with squeals, and Kim Min Jae quickly exits the scene in shame.

Next, Jung Ji Ahn, Shin Dong Wook, Bora, Yoon Na Moo, Jin Kyung, Lee Sung Kyung, and Kim Min Jae pose for images in the hybrid area. Suddenly, Jin Kyung starts to dance to “Rebecca” by Yang Joon Il, and Bora, Lee Sung Kyung, and Kim Min Jae are speedy to be a part of. The director comments they look like a co-ed idol team, and Jin Kyung names them selves “Bed Home.”

It appears like the actresses of “Dr. Intimate 2” really like teasing their male co-stars! Their next target is Ahn Hyo Seop who has to do a “V” pose in the drama. Ahn Hyo Seop shakes So Ju Yeon out of embarrassment as Jin Kyung watches him with a sweet smile.

So Ju Yeon responses, “It was a pose I under no circumstances imagined him doing,” and Ahn Hyo Seop paces again and forth as he asks, “Why is it so uncomfortable to smile? [My character] Woo Jin is way too cynical.” Ahn Hyo Seop poses with a “V” once more, and when the actresses squeal at his cuteness, he happily skips off.

The embarrassment proceeds with Kim Min Jae and So Ju Yeon as they film a sweet scene. They can not stop laughing whenever they fulfill eyes, and So Ju Yeon is specifically shy simply because she has to consider Kim Min Jae’s hand initial. In the background, Lee Sung Kyung watches them with curiosity and jumps up and down at their sweetness. She shares that her heart feels ticklish and praises their amazing chemistry. The actress jokes, “Oh, my. They are image excellent. [Ahn Hyo Seop] and I struggle all the time, and we converse to every other with an mindset.”

