[Observe: Electric power E book II: GHOST’s Process Gentleman + Jim Jones Flex Major Muscle mass In New Exercise routine Goals Clips]

New York rappers get it in-in when it will come to all those exercise plans. “Power Reserve II: Ghost” actor Method Guy and Jim Jones have addressed admirers to an up-shut glimpse at how they’re shaking the pounds in 2020.

Massive Info: Both Mef and Jimmy strike up their Instagram internet pages this week with their health and fitness center grind clips.

See this publish on Instagram No cap! Just do the job! #wuwednesday #healthiswealth hoodie: @therock ,joggers: @walkerwear ,glasses: prescription wraps: @mbslingshot @marksmellybell #Imblind2uhaters A post shared by Strategy Gentleman (@methodmanofficial) on Feb 19, 2020 at 4: 22pm PST

View this put up on Instagram #incaseyoudidnt we obtained busy on th seaside these days #Vampfitt #pudy @dudvampfitt A article shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on Feb 19, 2020 at five: 56pm PST

Ahead of You To: This summer, Mef is going to flex his performing chops in “Power E-book II: Ghost” alongside fellow tunes veteran Mary J. Blige.