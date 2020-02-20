[Observe: Electric power E book II: GHOST’s Process Gentleman + Jim Jones Flex Major Muscle mass In New Exercise routine Goals Clips]

By
Kay Koch
-

New York rappers get it in-in when it will come to all those exercise plans. “Power Reserve II: Ghost” actor Method Guy and Jim Jones have addressed admirers to an up-shut glimpse at how they’re shaking the pounds in 2020.

Massive Info: Both Mef and Jimmy strike up their Instagram internet pages this week with their health and fitness center grind clips.

See this publish on Instagram

No cap! Just do the job! #wuwednesday #healthiswealth hoodie: @therock ,joggers: @walkerwear ,glasses: prescription wraps: @mbslingshot @marksmellybell #Imblind2uhaters

A post shared by Strategy Gentleman (@methodmanofficial) on

View this put up on Instagram

#incaseyoudidnt we obtained busy on th seaside these days #Vampfitt #pudy @dudvampfitt

A article shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on

Ahead of You To: This summer, Mef is going to flex his performing chops in “Power E-book II: Ghost” alongside fellow tunes veteran Mary J. Blige.

Watch this publish on Instagram

#PowerTV fam – get prepared for the future chapter. Energy Reserve II: Ghost premieres THIS Summertime on @starz @ghoststarz for updates, #PowerBook2 #Powerneverends #starzapp #starzgettheapp

A write-up shared by Technique Male (@methodmanofficial) on